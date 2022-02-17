Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
WHLM opened at $4.13 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
