Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $4.13 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

