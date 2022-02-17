Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $59,781.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $370.59 or 0.00849294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.93 or 0.07014756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.42 or 0.99939961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

