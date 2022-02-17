Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 57.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 261,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 113.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 854,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 454,742 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

