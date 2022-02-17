Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.