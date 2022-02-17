Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 172,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 37.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 553,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

