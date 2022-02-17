Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,767.14 ($50.98).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($51.01) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.71) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.76), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,970.34).

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,143 ($42.53). 1,129,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,195. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,029.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,124.65. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.19).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.