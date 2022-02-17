Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

UP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

