Weyerhaeuser Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 55,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,206 call options.
NYSE:WY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.75.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
