WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.09.

WEX stock opened at $172.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $10,922,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

