Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 102,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,823. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

