Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

WES stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,950. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.