Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

