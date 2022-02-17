Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
WEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $14.87.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
