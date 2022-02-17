Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HYI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 36,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,866. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

