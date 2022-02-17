Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EHI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.77.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
