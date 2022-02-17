Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

EHI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.