West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.35 EPS.

NYSE WST traded up $13.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.66 and a 200 day moving average of $426.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.