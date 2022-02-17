West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $174,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.