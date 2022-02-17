Wendy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average daily volume of 2,956 put options.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.