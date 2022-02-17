Wendy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average daily volume of 2,956 put options.
WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.
WEN opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.