WEMIX Reaches Market Cap of $738.41 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $738.41 million and $194.79 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00013630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

