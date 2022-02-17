Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after buying an additional 113,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

