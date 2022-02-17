Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after buying an additional 113,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
