Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $142.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.50 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

ANET stock opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $1,840,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

