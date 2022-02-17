Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $155.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NYSE:IFF opened at $137.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

