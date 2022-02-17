Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 79,760 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,494,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,546,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,663,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

NYSE:UPS opened at $215.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

