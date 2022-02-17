Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,316,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.37% of Crown Castle International worth $1,023,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

