Wellington Management Group LLP Has $854.56 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $854,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,437.40.

NVR opened at $5,113.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,525.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,251.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

