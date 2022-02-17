Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.40 Billion Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Charter Communications worth $1,400,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $609.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $614.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

