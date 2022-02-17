Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314,552 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.99% of Micron Technology worth $788,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.