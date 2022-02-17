Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 82,510 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.97% of Teleflex worth $1,228,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $327.00 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

