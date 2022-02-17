Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 563,111 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,113,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,718 shares of company stock worth $42,425,655 in the last quarter.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

