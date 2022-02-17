Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:

2/5/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00.

1/10/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00.

1/3/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

SYF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 5,043,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,110. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

