Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:
- 2/5/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00.
- 1/3/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
SYF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 5,043,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,110. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
