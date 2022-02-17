Wedbush Increases UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $92.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFPI opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

