WAX Price Down 7% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $663.38 million and $42.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00040879 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,853,899,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,938,007 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

