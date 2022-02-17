Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 225.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 292.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

