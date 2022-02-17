Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

WAT stock opened at $319.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

