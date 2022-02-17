Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

