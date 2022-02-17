Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

NYSE:PM opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.