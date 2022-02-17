Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,042,621. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

