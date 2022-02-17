Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $207.81 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.