Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

