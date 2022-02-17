Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

WMT stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,932,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,223. The firm has a market cap of $385.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

