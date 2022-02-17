Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 336,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. 83,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,298. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.