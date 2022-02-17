Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE WD opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.