Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

