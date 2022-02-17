Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,591,000 after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 67,021 shares during the period.
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $51.16.
