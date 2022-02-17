Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 448.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

