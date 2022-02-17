Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,723,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,378 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,039,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.