Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.