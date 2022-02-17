Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $173.00 price target on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $127.55 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.