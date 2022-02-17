Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €173.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €173.00 ($196.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($201.14) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.82 ($185.02).

ETR WCH opened at €134.65 ($153.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

