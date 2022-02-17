Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $191.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

