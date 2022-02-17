VR Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

VR Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,809 shares during the period. Athira Pharma comprises about 1.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. VR Adviser LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 588,131 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 678,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,963. The stock has a market cap of $364.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

